Rape accused sentenced to 10 years in jail

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Fast Track Sessions Court-2, K.M. Radhakrishna sentenced Prasad (31) of Kaniyuru village in Belthangady taluk to 10 years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

Prasad, a construction worker, was accused of sexually assaulting the girl when she came to work in his house on July 28, 2018. Later, he sexually assaulted her a few more times in the course of the year. Once when she resisted sexual assault, Prasad reportedly assaulted her and also threatened her that he will kill her. Following her complaint, the Uppinangady Police arrested Prasad on July 13, 2019.

Inspectors D. Manjunath and K. Nagesh investigated the case and filed the charge-sheet.

The judge sentenced Prasad to 10 years and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on him for an offence punishable under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was sentenced to one year imprisonment for an offence punishable under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also sentenced to six months for an offence punishable under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of IPC. All the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said.

The judge asked the District Legal Services Authority to pay a compensation to the victim under Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.