Rape accused arrested

Special Correspondent MANGALURU 29 October 2021 05:36 IST
Updated: 29 October 2021 01:43 IST

The Udupi Women Police arrested Aryan Chandvani (21), a former student of an engineering college in Manipal, on the charge of sexually assaulting a student from the college. The police said that the victim hailing from Uttar Pradesh filed a complaint on October 17. The police arrested the accused the same day. Chandvani, who hails from Delhi, had come down to Udupi for college-related work.

In the complaint registered as Crime No 42/2021, the victim said that the accused took her to Restobar at around noon on October 16 where she was asked to drink a cocktail. As she became uncomfortable after drinking the cocktail, the accused offered to drop her to the college hostel. Instead of taking her to the hostel, the accused took her to a room in Shivalli village and sexually assaulted her in the evening.

The accused was admitted to a private hospital soon after where her examination revealed the sexual assault.

The accused was produced before court which remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.

