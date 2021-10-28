Rape accused arrested

MANGALURU

28 October 2021 19:21 IST

The Udupi Women Police arrested a former student of an engineering college in Manipal on the charge of sexually assaulting a student from the college.

The police said that the victim filed a complaint on October 17 accusing her friend of sexually assaulting her after a party at a flat in Indrali on October 16. The victim hails from Uttar Pradesh and the accused is from New Delhi.

“We launched a search and arrested the accused the same day,” Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan told The Hindu on Thursday.

Advertising

Advertising

As it is a case of sexual assault, the names of the victim and accused have been withheld, he said and added that because of sensitiveness of the issue, the action taken by police was not made public immediately. The police acted swiftly on the complaint and there was no delay, he said.

The arrested person was produced before court which has remanded him in judicial custody, he said.