Rangayana for Yakshagana prasangas to come up at Karkala

Minister Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for the facility at Koti Chennaya Theme Park

A procession being taken out as part of the inauguration ceremony of Karkala Utsava in Karkala on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Udupi district in-charge Minister S. Angara rides a ski-jet as part of the inauguration ceremony of Karkala Utsava on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The sixth Rangayana in the State is proposed to come up at Karkala in Udupi district. Called Yaksha Rangayana, it will be used for staging Yakshagana prasangas.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for its construction at Karkala’s Koti Chennaya Theme Park on Thursday, Minister for Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said that the Yaksha Rangayana will come up on three acres of land reserved for it. The Government has allotted ₹1 crore to it.

The Yaksha Rangayana will emerge as a centre for Yakshagana and other theatre and cultural activities, the Minister said.

Deputy Commissioner of Udupi M. Kurma Rao said that Yaksha Rangayana and the theme park will emerge as added attractions of Karkala.

Later, addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 10-day Karkala Utsava, Mr. Sunil Kumar said that the utsava is being organised to provide a platform for the new generation to showcase their talent in different areas. It is also to encourage them in their chosen areas of interest.

The 10-day utsava will feature food festival, kite festival, dog show, “goodu deepa” (kiln lamp) shows, cinema shows and other cultural programmes, the Minister said.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that a mehndi utsav will be organised on March 16 as part of Karkala Utsava.

Minister in-charge of Udupi S. Angara said that recalling and revisiting the cultural ethos of the land in the name of Karkala Utsava is a well thought-out programme conceptualised by the Kannada and Culture Department.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the utsava aims at rekindling the importance of understanding local dialect and culture of Karkala. Karkala is also an epicentre of many religious activities and tourism.

Earlier, Mr. Sunil Kumar inaugurated a helicopter ride service as part of the utsava. He took with him five civic workers of Karkala Town Municipality for a helicopter ride.