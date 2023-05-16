Ramanath Rai indicates retirement from electoral politics

May 16, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Indicating his retirement from active electoral politics, senior Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai on Tuesday however said he will abide by directions of the party high command.

Talking to reporters here, Mr. Rai, who lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s U. Rajesh Naik by over 8,000 votes from Bantwal constituency, said : “I am 71 years old. Some people within our party had questioned about my candidature (from Bantwal). I was really hurt. Hence I decided to announce my retirement from active electoral politics”.

Asked whether he is aspiring for party ticket in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections from Dakshina Kannada or get elected as an MLC, Mr. Rai said, “As I am a disciplined party worker. I will act as per the directions of party.”

Mr. Rai said he will be actively involved in strengthening the party in Dakshina Kannada and bring success for the party in the forthcoming elections to zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat.

On the reasons for the Congress not faring well in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, Mr. Rai said he and other contestants were confident of victory. “But in elections you cannot say anything. We (party candidates) were placed better. People will shortly realise the folly (of choosing the BJP),” he said.

Though he polled 3,211 more votes than the 81,831 he polled in 2018, Mr. Rai said he was defeated by a slender margin of 8,282 votes.

Asked whether the inclusion of banning Bajrang Dal in the party manifesto was the reason for the Congress candidates’ dismal performance in the twin districts, Mr. Rai said, “This is very hypothetical. Anyhow they (Bajrang Dal supporters) do not vote for us (Congress).”

The Congress has fared well across the State, while it has suffered a small setback in Dakshina Kannada where it was defeated in six of the eight seats. In Udupi, the Congress was defeated in all the five seats, he said.

The party will actively involve young leaders, including, Rakshith Shivram, Mithun Rai, and Inayat Ali, who lost from Belthangady, Moodibdiri, and Mangaluru City North constituencies respectively, in strengthening the party.

Mr. Rai said the Congress will certainly win more seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and come back to power at the Centre.