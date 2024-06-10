Ramanath Rai demands high-level probe into NEET ‘irregularities’

Former Minister and Congress leader B. Ramanath Rai on Monday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the conduct of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-undergraduate) by the National Testing Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rai told reporters here that the hurriedly declared results on June 4, the date on which Lok Sabha election results were announced, has given raise to many suspicions over the conduct of the test as well as declaration of results. Many students have alleged irregularities in NEET, he said.

He claimed the results were slated to be declared on June 14, but were declared when everyone was immersed in the poll results. One particular test centre getting a number of ranks was also a cause for suspicion, he said.

Dakshina Kannada in particular and Karnataka in general have many medical colleges and students from the State were getting enough opportunities when the Common Entrance Test was the yardstick for entry into medical courses. Karnataka as well as Tamil Nadu have been opposing NEET, he said, adding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has already announced to stand with students who claim to have been victimised.

KPCC general secretary Padmaraj R. Poojary claimed NEET question papers were leaked before the test was conducted, thereby affecting the future of thousands of students. He regretted student unions other than the National Students Union of India did not raise their voice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.