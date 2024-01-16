Ramanath Hegde passes away

January 16, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

P. Ramanath Hegde, 72, managing trustee of Sri Mahatobhara Mangaladevi Temple died on Tuesday in Mangaluru following a brief spell of illness.

Mr. Hegde was the managing trustee of the ancient temple for the last 31 years after his father Karunakara Hegde, who was the managing trustee for 34 years. He leaves behind wife, a son and a daughter.

People may pay their last respects to the departed soul at his house located behind the temple from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, after which the last rites will be conducted at the Nandigudda crematorium, said family sources.