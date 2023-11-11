HamberMenu
Ramakrishna Vidyashala alumni conduct general knowledge quiz for Classes XI and X students

November 11, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Vraddhi V. Jain from Lourdes Central School receiving the first prize from Swami Raghuramanand of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt on November 5 in Mangaluru.

Vraddhi V. Jain from Lourdes Central School receiving the first prize from Swami Raghuramanand of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt on November 5 in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru city round of the general knowledge quiz for students from Classes XI and X, being organised by the Old Boys’ Association of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Mysuru, as a part of its State-wide competition, was conducted at the Besant National Pre-University College, recently.

About 200 students from 15 schools in the city participated in the competition that is a tribute to the late Swami Shambhavananda Maharaj, former president of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru, and founder of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala.

Over the past five decades, about 1,000 students from over 50 educational institutions in Mysuru city have been participating annually. This year, the competition expanded its reach to 732 institutions across 96 centres in Karnataka, with a turnout of approximately 17,000 students.

Adarsh Bhat from Canara High School, Dongerkeri, Vaibhav Prabhu from Canara High School, Urva and Aditya Arvind Rao from Manipal School, won the first three places in Class XI. The first three places in Class X were secured by Vraddhi V. Jain from Lourdes Central School, Kaustub Prasad from Canara High School, Urva, and Shantanu Vaibhav Anish from Mount Carmel School.

The top four performers from each centre will advance to the finals at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, Mysuru, on December 3. Swami Raghuramanand of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt distributed the prizes.

