Ramakrishna Mutt to celebrate National Youth Day on January 12

January 10, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will inaugurate National Youth Day organised by Ramakrishna Mutt at the ashrama auditorium, near Mangaladevi temple, at 9 a.m. on January 12.

Later, there will be different sessions. Swami Sarvasthananda, Head, Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre, London, will speak on ‘Swami Vivekananda – source of inspiration for youths’. It will be followed a talk on ‘positive contents for Incredible Bharat’ by Namratha Rao, founder, Myoksha YouTube channel. Later there will be a panel discussion on ‘role of youth in Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Harini Suraj, founder and CEO, Punarapi Eco Tiles Pvt Ltd., Adithya Kalluraya, founder and CEO, The Web People and Pranav Bhat, founder, SwadeshiMart.Net will speak.

The National Youth Day will be observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, a release from the mutt said. The sessions will be conducted till 2 p.m.