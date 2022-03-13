Ramakrishna Mutt reverberates with soulful music

Mirabai’s Kirtan ‘Mhare Ghar Aavo Preetam Pyare’ by Aparna Kelkar takes the audience on a spiritual journey

Aparna Kelkar of Pune giving a Hindustani vocal recital at the Panchamada Inchara at Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Mirabai’s Kirtan ‘Mhare Ghar Aavo Preetam Pyare’ by Aparna Kelkar takes the audience on a spiritual journey

With her soulful rendition of Mirabai’s Kirtan “Mhare Ghar Aavo Preetam Pyare”, Vidushi Aparna Kelkar set the tempo for a day filled with soulful music by different musicians.

Kelkar was the first among the musicians who performed at the day-long “Panchamada Inchara Viveka Smruthi” Hindustani music festival held at the Swami Vivekananda auditorium of Ramakrishna Mutt here on Sunday.

Chirag Katti of Mumbai giving a Sitar recital | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The programme was organised jointly by the mutt along with Chiranthana Charitable Trust, Surathkal, and Sapthak, Bengaluru.

She started her one-hour-long concert with a composition in Raag Ahir Bhairav set to Vilambit Ektal. She followed with a popular bandish “Aalabela Sajana Aayo Re Mora Mana Ati Sukha Payo Re”.

After a sargam, she presented a bandish composed by her guru late Pandit C.R. Vyas. The audience was taken on a spiritual journey by the Kirtan of Mirabai “Mhare Ghar Aavo.”

Bharavi Deraje on the Tabla and Prasad Kamath on the Harmonium gave good support to the senior vocalist.

Kiran Hegde Magegar, who was next to follow, maintained the tempo set by Kelkar and presented soulful compositions in his Bansuri concert. His one-hour-long presentation started with a composition in Raag Vrindavani Sarang set to Vilambit Ektaal. He presented a bandish “Bana Bana Dhoonda Na Jaa” which was followed by another bandish “Naa Chooda Sham”. He ended his concert with a popular bandish “Piyu Palana Laage” set to Raag Goud Sarang.

Kiran Mardur continued the momentum in his concert, wherein veteran musicians Vyasamurthi Katti (samvadini) and Gurumurthy Vaidya (on the Tabla) accompanied the artists. He started with a composition in Raag Multani. He presented a bandish, “Sundara Surajanava”, followed by another bandish, “Nainana Mein Aana Baan.” He ended his concert with a Kannada bhajan “Hare Venkata Shaila Vallabha” composed by reformer Sripadaraja.

The afternoon session of the festival began with a Bansuri concert by Karthik Bhat from the city with Hemant Joshi of Dharwad accompanying him on the Tabla. This was followed by a vocal recital by Koushik Aithal of Bengaluru, Sitar recital by Chirag Katti of Mumbai and a vocal recital by Pandit Shashank Maktedar of Goa.