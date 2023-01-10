ADVERTISEMENT

Ramakrishna Mutt arranges motivational lectures to mark National Youth Day

January 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The day begins with registration at 9 a.m., followed by garlanding the bust of the Swami at 9.20 a.m.

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt will observe the National Youth Day on Thursday, January 12, on the Mutt premises near Mangaladevi with motivational addresses by eminent personalities.

Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was decided to be observed as the National Youth Day from 1985 onwards by the Union government, said a release from the Mutt. It said the National Youth Day was an occasion where the youth who form the larger chunk of India’s population, renew their pledge towards building a strong and resurgent Nation.

The day begins with registration at 9 a.m., followed by garlanding the bust of the Swami at 9.20 a.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Mutt President Swami Jithakamanandaji, former MLC Ganesh Karnik, Government First Grade College-Car Street Principal Jayakar Bhandary and others.

After the inauguration, resource persons would deliver motivational addresses. Swami Mangalanathanandaji of Ramakrishna Mission, Shivanahalli-Bengaluru speaks on “Shaktiye Jeevana-Nava Yugakke Nava Sandesha,” while Vikrama Kannada Weekly Editor Vrushank Bhat speaks on “Vivekanandara Drushtiyalli Bharatha and Bharateeya Yuva Janatheya Kartavya” and Akshaya Gokhale speaks on “Yuvakaru Mattu Rashtra Nirmana-Veveka Patha.”

The Mutt urged the youth to actively participate in the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US