Ramakrishna Mutt arranges motivational lectures to mark National Youth Day

January 10, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt will observe the National Youth Day on Thursday, January 12, on the Mutt premises near Mangaladevi with motivational addresses by eminent personalities.

Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was decided to be observed as the National Youth Day from 1985 onwards by the Union government, said a release from the Mutt. It said the National Youth Day was an occasion where the youth who form the larger chunk of India’s population, renew their pledge towards building a strong and resurgent Nation.

The day begins with registration at 9 a.m., followed by garlanding the bust of the Swami at 9.20 a.m.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar will inaugurate the programme in the presence of Mutt President Swami Jithakamanandaji, former MLC Ganesh Karnik, Government First Grade College-Car Street Principal Jayakar Bhandary and others.

After the inauguration, resource persons would deliver motivational addresses. Swami Mangalanathanandaji of Ramakrishna Mission, Shivanahalli-Bengaluru speaks on “Shaktiye Jeevana-Nava Yugakke Nava Sandesha,” while Vikrama Kannada Weekly Editor Vrushank Bhat speaks on “Vivekanandara Drushtiyalli Bharatha and Bharateeya Yuva Janatheya Kartavya” and Akshaya Gokhale speaks on “Yuvakaru Mattu Rashtra Nirmana-Veveka Patha.”

The Mutt urged the youth to actively participate in the programme.