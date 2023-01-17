Ramakrishna Mission to hold three-day value education symposium from tomorrow

January 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission’s annual value education symposium — Medha, Shraddha and Prajna on the theme “Education for empowerment,” will be held from January 19 to 21 on the Ramakrishna Mutt premises here.

A release said the mission was attempting to fill the lacunae of value in the present education system and introduce life skills to the younger generation through the education symposium for the last 10 years among various other initiatives. The symposium was being organised for aspiring teachers, postgraduate students, lecturers and professors.

Medha – symposium on education for teachers and aspiring teachers is on January 19 that would be inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje at 9.30 a.m. in the presence of D. Vedavyas Kamath, MLA, and NMPA chairman A.V. Ramana. It would be followed by talks and interaction sessions by resource persons including, national awardee teacher Yakub Koyyur.

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva will inaugurate Shraddha, symposium for postgraduate and professional courses students on January 20 at 9.30 a.m., attended by Manjunath Bhandary, MLC, and MRPL Managing Director M. Venkatesh. Among other programmes, there would be a panel discussion on “Towards Entrepreneurship” attended by Hangyo Ice Creams MD Pradeep G. Pai and Inunity-Mangaluru Founder and CEO Johnson Tellis.

Prajna, symposium for lecturers and professors would be inaugurated by Karnataka State Higher Education Council Executive Director Gopalakrishna Joshi on January 21 at 9.30 a.m. in the presence of Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya and Nitte (Deemed to be University) Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde. Swami Bodhamayananda, K Raghothama Rao and Bangalore North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli would be the resource persons.

Entry to these symposiums is through prior registration. For details, call Ramakrishna Mutt office on 0824-2411142 or visit https://mangaloremath.in.