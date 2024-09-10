Ramakrishna Mission to hold annual three-day education symposium from September 11

Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, will organise its annual three-day symplosium, Prajna, Shraddha and Medha, on the theme ‘Education and human excellence’ from Wednesday on the Ramakrisna Mutt premises here.

The mission has been organising the symposium for the last 10 years as one of the initiatives of the value education programme to inculcate values among the younger generation, said a release.

While Prajna focuses on professional course students, Shraddha focuses on PG and Medha focuses on UG students on September 11, 12, and 13, respectively. Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta will linaugurate Prajna at 9.30 a.m. in the presence of Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor P.L. Dharma and others. Talks and interactions by resource persons Swami Atmashraddhananda, secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Ashram, and S.N. Srinivas, Human Resource Executive and Technologist, Hyderabad, to follow the inaugural. Gastroenterologist at SCS Hospital Chandrashekhar J. Sorake and environmentalist Arjun Mascarenhas will participate in a panel discussion on “Education and Human excellence.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader will iinaugurate Shraddha at 9.30 a.m. the next day in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, BASF India director Srinivas Pranesh. MRPL HR Lead Steven Pinto and NIMHANS Mental Health Education Officer H.J. Subhash will lead a panel discussion.

Prajna will be inaugurated by Labour Minister Santhosh Lad in the presence of MLC Manjunath Bhandary, CodeCraft Technologies Founder Dikshith Rai, and others at 9.30 a.m. on September 13. Psychiatrist with Dr. A.V. Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi, Virupaksha Devarmane Chair Studio proprietor Raghavendra Nellikatte will participate in a panel discussion.

Interested participants have to register on 9448489399. Sessions will be in Kannada and English and tea, lunch and certificates will be provided to candidates.