Ramakrishna Mission, St. Aloysius College begin sapling plantation drive

Published - October 02, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MANGALAURU

The Hindu Bureau
President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Jitakamananda handing over fruit tree saplings to a woman in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

President of Ramakrishna Mission Swami Jitakamananda handing over fruit tree saplings to a woman in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission and St. Aloysius College on Wednesday began the fruit bearing tree sapling plantation drive by handing over three saplings each to 15 persons. The two institutions have planned to provide over 300 fruit saplings to 100 persons and complete planting by January 30, Martyrs Day, which is the anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.

With an intention to increase the green cover in Mangaluru, the two institutions on September 23 called applications from people interested in growing fruit trees in their land. The institutions said they will give for free a set of fruit saplings. The applicants should have well-lit place where they have to plant fruit saplings. The applicants should give regular update of the well-being of the saplings, said the joint statement by the two institutions.

Ranjan Bellarpady of Ramakrishna Mission and Arjun Mascarenhas, coordinator of the drive, said within three days as many as 100 persons evinced interest in growing fruit saplings in their lands. Following physical inspection of 20 houses, the institutions gave away fruit saplings to 15 persons on Wednesday.

The saplings were handed over by president of Ramakrishna Mutt Swami Jitakamananda during the cleaning drive.

Mr. Mascarenhas said fruit saplings are among the 2,000 saplings that been planted in ‘Alvana’, near swimming pool, in St. Aloyisus College premises. Mr. Bellarpady said the two institutions will guide selected applicants in laying pit and planting of saplings. The applicants will also be provided organic manure processed by Mangala Resource Centre, if needed.

“We intend to complete planting of saplings by January 30,” Mr. Bellarpady told The Hindu.

0 / 0
