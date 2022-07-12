Ramakrishna Mission lecture series to mark Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission in its endeavour to enlighten the younger generation about the importance of freedom, has organised a lecture series on July 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the occasion of mark the Azadi ka Amrith Mahotsav.

In a release, Sri Ekagamyananda Swami of Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt said Mangaluru South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath will inaugurate the programme at the mutt at 9 a.m. in the presence of mutt president Jithakamananda Swami, MLC Manjunatha Bhandary, former MLC Capt. Ganesh Karnik and others.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda that freedom did not mean anarchy, but a responsibility, Sri Ekagamyananda said India has much to achieve despite making big strides in every aspect of life during the last 75 years. The mission had been focusing on the youth for long and was using the mahotsav for an intensified approach.

After the inauguration, Air Vice Marshal Ramesh Karnik will speak on “Revisiting India’s Freedom Movement;” Raghottam Rao on “Freedom is not Free;” Ganesh Amin Sankamar on “Rani Abbakka in Freedom Struggle” and Anindita Gowda on “Amar Sullia-The Forgotten Story of Freedom.”

The programme was being organised on a special request by the Centre, Sri Ekagamyananda said. Those interested to attend have to register beforehand at the mutt office, he added.