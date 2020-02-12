Ramakrishna Mission incubates start-up to handle city’s wet waste

Appalled by the havoc caused to residents and environments at Pachchanady dumping yard where lakhs of tonnes of garbage caved in on houses and agriculture land, Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission has taken an initiative to reduce wet waste going out of the city.

The Mission has incubated a start-up — Mangala Resource Management Pvt. Ltd. — to handle wet waste generated from households in the city through the already established pot-composting method.

“We were going a little slow in expanding pot-composting initiative so as to get prepared well. However, the recent announcement by Mangaluru City Corporation to levy fine on bulk waste generators has helped hasten the process,” said Swami Ekagamyananda, convener of Mission’s Swatch Mangaluru Abhiyan.

Zero-cost system

He told reporters here on Tuesday that the corporation’s move would compel bulk waste generators, including apartment complexes, to come together for waste disposal mechanism that might cost about ₹ 1 lakh. The Mission intends to introduce the almost zero-cost wet waste disposal system in these apartments and also handle it, he said.

Pot-composting unit

The start-up proposes to provide each household in an apartment complex a pot-composting unit (a set of three pots with metal frame for protection) to be kept at a corner of the respective car parking lot and two waste bins through the owners associations.

Residents have to keep wet waste in the waste bin by morning, while the start-up’s personnel would pour the same into the pot and spread coco-peat.

While the unit is given free, each resident has to enter into an agreement with the start-up for three years, pay a refundable deposit of ₹ 1,000 and monthly handling fee of ₹ 150 (at ₹ 5 a day), the swami said. It would also collect the manure generated thereof.

Pot-composting has become a success with about 2,500 households giving positive feedback out of the 2,700 households that got the units in the last few months from the Mission. In all, 4,700 people have registered for the units.

Village industry

With at least 10,000 pot-composting units estimated to be required for the mega initiative, the move provides jobs to hundreds of potters in the region. The Mission is already procuring units from Anantpur in Andhra Pradesh, Ballari, Kunigal and Perdur in Udupi district. There is also a possibility of establishing a mega pottery unit near Mangaluru, the Swami said.

With the Mission getting around 2,000 pot-composting units every month, the Swami expressed the confidence that the start-up can cover all apartments in the city, about 40 of which have already evinced interest. It is also seeking sponsorship for pots to spread the initiative across the city.

Mission volunteers Dilraj Alva, Umanath Kotian, Sachin Shetty and others were present.