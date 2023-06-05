ADVERTISEMENT

Ramakrishna Mission distributes study material to 175 students

June 05, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Students with the free study material in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jithakamananda presents free study material to a student of Ramakrishna Mission’s coaching classes in the presence of Ramakrishna Mutt-Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu president Swami Vimokshananda and Shree Sha Souharda Cooperative Society President M.S. Gururaj , in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission in association with Shree Sha Souharda Credit Cooperative Society, distributed study material to about 175 students of its coaching centre on Sunday, in Mangaluru.

The mission runs Vivekananda Coaching Classes, a tuition facility for students from Classes 5 to 10, at its premises near Mangaladevi for the last two decades. The deserving students are being given free tuition along with value-based education along with evening tea and snacks. At the beginning of the academic year, the students are provided study material that includes schoolbags, uniforms, notebooks, umbrellas, etc.

Swami Vimokshananda, president of Ramakrishna Mutt, Yelagiri, Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the current academic year’s tuition classes on Sunday at the premises. He along with Society president M.S. Gururaj and Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mutt president and Ramakrishna Mission Secretary Swami Jithakamananda distributed the study material to students on the occasion. Coaching Centre in-charge Vijayalakshmi introduced the activities of the Centre.

Students who performed excellently in the previous academic year were felicitated on the occasion.

