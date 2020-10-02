Ramakrishna Mission aims to raise 100 urban forests in city

MANGALURU:

02 October 2020 17:55 IST

Miyawaki urban forest dedicated on Ramakrishna Mutt premises

Mangaluru Ramakrishna Mission secretary Swami Jitakamananda on Friday said the mission intends to raise a hundred Miyawaki urban forests in the city in the coming days.

He was speaking after Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner (MCC) Akshy Sridhar dedicated a Miyawaki urban forest, the second by the mission in the city, on the Ramakrishna Mutt premises.

The initiative was sponsored by the CSR initiatives of Syngene-Biocon Foundation.

The seer said after the dedication of the first forest in front of the zilla panchayat, the process was halted owing to COVID-19.

The one dedicated on Friday has about 600 saplings, of 59 tree varieties native to the Western Ghat, on about five cents.

Speaking on the occasion, Range Forest Officer P. Sridhar said the Forest Department would support afforestation initiatives. Such forests need not be raised on government land alone. If citizens are keen, the department will provide the required saplings, he said.

Swachh Mangaluru convener Swami Ekagamyananda said volunteers in the city and the district, who participated in the cleanliness drive for five years, were asking, “What next?”

The mission has been promoting pot-composting to reduce wet waste being dumped in dumping yards, he said. A start-up, Mangala Resource Management Pvt., Ltd., was handling the wet waste at doorsteps of about 10 apartments. The demand was there from another 60 apartments, he added

It would also manage dry waste shortly.

Dr. Rajendra said there is no magic solution to improving the environment and it can happen only through afforestation. Keeping the city clean was a major challenge in Mangaluru and the pot-composting initiative was a good move. The administration would support the initiatives of the mission, he said.

Mr. Sridhar said raising urban forests in vacant land in corporation limits could prevent dumping of garbage. The civic body was open to suggestions, he said. No amount of fine could discourage waste generation and dumping, he added.

Syngene Mangaluru Head Ranga Rao also spoke.