Ramakrishna Institutions fear damage to its buildings following lack of safety measures at adjacent construction site

Published - July 06, 2024 08:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Bunts’ Hostel, has complained to the district administration that its buildings were under threat of possible collapse following the non-construction of the retaining wall by Bhandary Builders, in Mangaluru Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, Bunts’ Hostel, has complained to the district administration that its buildings were under threat of possible collapse following the non-construction of the retaining wall by Bhandary Builders, which is building a residential complex adjacent to the Institutions.

In a statement here on Friday, the Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathru Sangha which runs the Ramakrishna Institutions, said its buildings were under threat following the construction of a multi-story building being undertaken by Bhandary Builders on the adjacent land. After the builder failed to address its concerns, the Sangha has complained to the Deputy Commissioner and the Mayor, it said.

While a natural stream draining out waters in between the two sites was damaged, construction of the retaining wall for the deep excavation was going at a snail’s pace. The builder had promised to undertake all safety measures a few years ago; however it has failed to keep up the promise.

With the advancing monsoons, the Sangha fears landslips and consequent damage to its buildings. In such an event, the lives of hundreds of students would be under threat. The builder did not respond to the May 27 notice issued by the Sangha.

Following this, the Sangha complained to the authorities on June 27.

