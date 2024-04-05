GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramaiah Foundation donates ambulance to Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya

April 05, 2024 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The M.S. Ramaiah Foundation, Bengaluru, donated an advanced life-support ambulance to the Sri Ram Temple at Ayodhya to be used in cases of emergencies for devotees on Friday.

Foundation Trustee M.R. Pattabhiram and his wife Anitha Pattabhiram handed over the vehicle worth ₹38 lakh to Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trustee Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami. A statement from Pejawar Mutt here said Mr. Pattabhiram had earlier expressed his desire to donate an ambulance to the Ayodhya temple.

Responding to the gesture, Sri Vishwaprasanna said the Lord himself has said taking care of his devotees was the service to himself. Thus by donating an ambulance for the service of devotees, the Ramaiah family have rendered one of the best Sevas. The seer further said every male member in the Ramaiah family, that has about 150 members, has the name ‘Rama’ in their names.

Tirth Kshetra secretary Champath Rai, treasurer Sri Swami Govindagiri Maharaj, and others were present.

