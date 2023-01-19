Ramachandrapura Mutt in Peraje to hold Brahmakalashotsava from Jan. 22

January 19, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

The ‘Punarpratista’ Brahmakalashotsava of the idol of Shri Ram will be held at Ramachandrapura Mutt in Peraje near Mani, near here, from January 22 to 26. Mutt seer Raghaveshwara Bharati will take part in the event.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Harakere Narayana Bhat, the President of Mahasamiti of the Mutt in Peraje, said the punarpratista of Shri Ram and other deities, will be held after a gap of five decades. The idols have been carved by skilled artisans from Murudeshwar. As many as 15 artisans were involved in carving the idols which were ready in 108 days. Another group of 10 people installed the idols at the Mutt.

The seer will arrive at Peraje on January 22 and he will perform rituals related to Punarpratista on January 23 from 11.20 a.m. There will be ‘Dharma Sabha’ in which Rashtriya Swamyamsevak Sangh leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat and several political leaders will take part on the same evening. The Brahmakalasha and Swarnakalasha Samarpana will be held on January 25. There will be other rituals during the period when ‘annadanam’ will be done for the devotees. Cultural programmes will also be held during the period, he said.