Mangaluru

Ramachandra Bhat to get Kundeshwara Samman

Yakshana guru Kadri Ramachandra Bhat Ellur.

Yakshana guru Kadri Ramachandra Bhat Ellur.  

more-in

it will be presented to him on Jan. 21

The annual Kundeshwara Samman, being given by the Kundeshwara Kshetra, Hirgana, Karkala taluk, will be presented this year to Yakshagana teacher Kadri Ramachandra Bhat Ellur.

A communique said that the award will be presented to Mr. Bhat on January 21. The programme will also see the staging of Bhargava Vijaya Yakshagana under the leadership of Patla Satish Shetty, besides staging of Panodithundu tulu play by Shibarur Kalavidaru. The annual festival of the temple takes place on January 22.

Mr. Bhat has kindled interest among children in Yakshagana in and around Kadri. He was responsible for Kadri Bala and Mahila Mela giving performance at the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently. Children under Mr. Bhat’s tutelage have also excelled in other performing arts, including theatre, mimicry etc.

He has also offered space at his house for Krishnaraja Nandalike, who trains students in Chende (Yakshagana percussive instrument), classical music, Mridanga and Bhagavatike.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 11:28:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/ramachandra-bhat-to-get-kundeshwara-samman/article30569965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY