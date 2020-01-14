Ramachandra Bhat to get Kundeshwara Samman

The annual Kundeshwara Samman, being given by the Kundeshwara Kshetra, Hirgana, Karkala taluk, will be presented this year to Yakshagana teacher Kadri Ramachandra Bhat Ellur.

A communique said that the award will be presented to Mr. Bhat on January 21. The programme will also see the staging of Bhargava Vijaya Yakshagana under the leadership of Patla Satish Shetty, besides staging of Panodithundu tulu play by Shibarur Kalavidaru. The annual festival of the temple takes place on January 22.

Mr. Bhat has kindled interest among children in Yakshagana in and around Kadri. He was responsible for Kadri Bala and Mahila Mela giving performance at the Rashtrapati Bhavan recently. Children under Mr. Bhat’s tutelage have also excelled in other performing arts, including theatre, mimicry etc.

He has also offered space at his house for Krishnaraja Nandalike, who trains students in Chende (Yakshagana percussive instrument), classical music, Mridanga and Bhagavatike.