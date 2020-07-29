Rama Sene activist held forlife threat to Sindhu Rupesh

The Moodbidri Police on Wednesday arrested an activist of Rama Sene on the charge of issuing a life threat to outgoing Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Sindhu B. Rupesh on the social media.

The police on Tuesday registered a suo motu case in this connection. Ms. Rupesh, who has since been transferred, has not filed any complaint.

The police gave the name of the accused as Ranjith (20) from Bajpe. He is a welder in a private company, a senior police official said.

The police said that the accused issued the life threat after the Deputy Commissioner said that action will be taken against those taking the law into their own hands while they confronted illegal cattle transporters/ slaughterers.

The Deputy Commissioner had at a meeting in her office on Monday also said that stringent action would be initiated against illegal cattle transporters/slaughterers.

‘Punishing the honest’

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has criticised Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for transferring Ms. Rupesh who had “received a life threat for honest work”. Amid the fight against the pandemic, the Deputy Commissioner has been posted as Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (DPAR) in Bengaluru.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Yediyurappa was on the one hand “showering flowers on corona warriors”, while on the other he was transferring people like Ms. Rupesh. “Is this your way of giving respect to corona warriors?” he asked.

Transfer of Deputy Commissioners and officials on a regular basis in the recent past has not gone down well with the Congress which has argued that such transfers would disrupt the fight against the pandemic while causing inconvenience to people.