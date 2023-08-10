Rama Naama Japa during Adhika Shravana inching towards Billion mark, says Pejawar seer

August 10, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer and Trustee of Sri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Shripada said on August 9, Wednesday, that the Rama Naama Japa (chanting of Sri Rama name) was reaching one billion mark during the Adhika Shravana Maasa that started from July 14.

In a statement, the Swamiji was quoted as saying that over six lakh students from more than 880 private unaided schools from across the State were participating in the Japa yajna. The simple and inexpensive initiative to create cultural awareness among children was becoming a big success, he said.

Quoting Shastras, Sri Vishwaprasanna said religious rituals conducted during the Adhika Shravana, would bring in special results. With the Sri Ram Mandir construction at Ayodhya getting realised next January, the Seer wished everyone in the country, irrespective of caste and creed, engaged in Rama Naama chanting till then. He had also urged people and students to undertake 10 crore Japas during the Adhika Shravana, said G. Vasudeva Bhat Perampalli from the Mutt in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seer had urged private educational institutions to engage students in this Japa by chanting Rama Naama—Sri Rama Jaya Rama Jaya Jaya Rama—108 times every day for a month and many of them responded to his call. Besides students, many organisations and individuals participated in the Japa. Sri Vishwaprasanna wished the Japa continue for ever for the welfare of society.

As the Seer is on Chaturmasa Vrata in Mysuru, the initiative would culminate with Sri Rama Taraka Yajna on September 24.

Eom

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.