Rama Lakshmana Kambala tomorrow

The third annual flood light Rama Lakshmana Kambala (slush-track buffalo race) will be held at Goldfinch City in Bangra Kuluru in the city on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mangaluru Kambala Samithi president Brujesh Chowta said that the inaugural ceremony will be held at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday. Kambala events will begin an hour later.

The events will be conducted in six categories. They are: Naegilu Kiriya, Hagga Kiriya, Naegilu Hiriya, Kane Halage, Adda Halage and Hagga Kiriya.

Kambala will go on all night. Prizes will be distributed at 8 a.m.on Sunday. The first and second prizes will be in gold. There will be a stage function at the same venue at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Minister for Kannada and Culture and Tourism C.T. Ravi, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary and others will attend it. Mr. Chowta said that Kambala has been organised to sustain the traditional sports of Tulu Nadu.