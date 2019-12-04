Ram temple construction to be discussed at VHP meeting

The annual meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Central Committee and International Executive Committee will be held at Sanghaniketan here between December 25 and December 30.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, VHP South Zone president M.B. Puranik said that this will be the first time that the annual meeting is being held in Mangaluru. Apart from representatives of VHP and its affiliated organisations, nearly 350 VHP members from 32 nations will also take part.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Sahakaryavahak Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and VHP president Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje will take part in the meetings, he said.

Among the issues that will be discussed include construction of Ramjanmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. “We are waiting for the Union government to form a trust (as directed by the Supreme Court) that will take up construction of the temple. We will be actively involved in the construction exercise,” he said and added that the organisation has prepared the design of the proposed temple and also come out with stone carvings of the structure. “Almost 70 % of the temple construction work has been completed,” he said.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Pejawar Mutt, who is a member of the VHP’s Dharma Samsad, will take part in the meeting. Dharmadhikari of Srikshetra Dharmasthala D. Veerendra Heggade will also attend.

“There are a lot of issues related to temple construction that will come up for discussion,” Mr. Puranik said. When pointed to the review petition filed against the Supreme Court’s ruling in the matter, Mr. Puranik said that the VHP will be bound by the outcome of the review petition.