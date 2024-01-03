Ram temple belongs to all and not just to any political party, says seer

January 03, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer and trustee of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust Vishwaprasanna Tirtha said on Wednesday that the Ram temple was built by the contributions of devotees from across the world and not from any political party of the government.

Responding to the reported statement of former Minister H. Anjaneya that it was BJP’s temple in Ayodhya, the seer said in Udupi that the Almighty was not just inside temples, but was within everyone; even in Siddaramaiah.

The temple belongs to all Indians and it was not built with contributions from the government or the BJP, he said.

Regarding issues related to invitations for the consecration, the seer said invitations were being given on representational basis as there was limited space within the temple premises.

The programme could not be held in the open. Stating that devotees should not think otherwise, he said they could have darshan after the consecration.

On the selection of the idol, Vishwaprasanna said it will be decided on January 17 after a procession and abhishekam of the Sarayu river waters.

“All the trustees have voted which idol should be selected and the final selection would be made after complete evaluation,” he said.

All the three short-listed idols, two of black granite and one white marble, were good, he added.

Regarding the arrest of kar sevaks by the Hubballi police, the seer said the government should act judiciously so as not to create any issues. He deemed the arrest as the oppression of Hindus.

Justifying the demand from a few legislators for declaration of a holiday on January 22, the seer said the consecration was a global festival.

Hindus were in majority in the country and their aspirations should be respected.

