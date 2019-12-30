Ram Mandir construction workmay start during Navaratri

The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is expected to begin during next Navratri. It might take about four years to be completed, according to Alok Kumar, working president, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Addressing presspersons on the occasion of the annual joint meeting of the Central Board of Trustees and Governing Council of the VHP here on Sunday, he said that the VHP has identified three areas on which it will step up its campaign during the construction work and till the Ram Mandir is ready.

It will strengthen its activities on eradicating caste and other discriminations for building a harmonious society. As a second step, the VHP will encourage individuals and families to internalise and emulate the values of life at all levels. It will create awareness to respect women, to end crime against women and to respect elders. As the third part of the campaign, it will work towards eliminating economic and educational disparities. The VHP will also work towards encouraging society to patronise service activities that would ensure security for the disadvantaged with regard to food, clothing, shelter, health, education and occupation opportunities.

Mr. Kumar said that between March 25 and April 8 next year, that is, between Ram Navami and Haunman Jayanti, the VHP will organise Virat Hindu Sammelans, and hold celebrations in villages from where bricks had been sent for the construction of Ram Mandir. Ramotsavs too would be organised in these villages.

He said that the VHP Board of Trustees in its meeting on Sunday passed a resolution opposing “anti-Hindu conspiracies hatched” by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana State governments. It asked the two State governments to stop “anti-Hindu policies” at the earliest. Otherwise, the VHP would be forced to launch massive agitations, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that both the governments are following appeasement policies by sidelining Hindus.

The VHP said that the two governments are taking away temple land for building houses and taking up development projects for minorities.