Rally against Citizenship (Amendment) Act tomorrow

More than one lakh people are expected to attend a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) organised by Muslim Central Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the city on Wednesday, said K.S. Mohammed Masood, president of the committee.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, he said the rally will be organised at a ground in Adyar-Kannur on National Highway 75 at 2.30 p.m.

Activist and author Harsh Mander, former IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan, former judge Gopala Gowda, human rights activist Shivasunder and advocate Sudhir Kumar Maroli will address the gathering. It will be a peaceful protest against the CAA and NRC, he said.

Mr. Masood said the committee was requesting women and children not to attend the rally in view of last month’s violent incidents in the city.

However, if they did attend, they would not be sent away. He said that the participants in the rally would be from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. But if people came from other parts of the State and from Kerala, the committee could not prevent them.

He said that the Khazis from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Ullal will participate. In addition, Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangaluru; U.T. Khader, MLA, Mangaluru; Ivan D’ Souza and B. M. Farooq, MLCs; and former MLA B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and others will attend.

B.M. Mumtaz Ali, vice-president of the committee, said the participants will hold the national flag and placards prepared by the committee. Only slogans prepared by the committee will be allowed. No flags and slogans of other organisations will be allowed. He said that the rally would go on for about three hours. Parking facilities have been arranged.