Rajyotsava awardee uses proceeds to get new ambulance service

January 12, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Hasanabba hopes that his conduct would inspire more persons to contribute towards improving facilities at government health care centres

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao flagged off the ambulance service by Charmadi Hasanabba in Mangaluru on Friday, January 12. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Charmadi Hasanabba speaking to media reporters during his Ambulance service launching ceremony in Mangaluru on Friday, January 12. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The 73-year-old owner of a roadside hotel in Charmadi Ghat, Charmadi Hasanabba, used proceeds of Rajyotsava award, to buy a new ambulance to serve accident victims. District in charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao flagged off the service of the new ambulance in Mangaluru on Friday, January 12.

Mr. Hasanabba said for over five decades since opening of the hotel in the ghat he has been using his car to take accident victims from the ghat to nearest health centre. He was among the few that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently conferred Rajyotsava award on November 1, 2023.

“I used ₹5 lakh of the award amount and ₹3 lakh from the Charmadi Hasanabba Charitable Trust, for purchase of the ambulance. I will use this to take accident victims free of cost to the nearest Government health facility,” Mr. Hasanabba told The Hindu.

Mr. Hasanabba hoped that his conduct would inspire more persons to contribute towards improving facilities at government health care centres.

Appreciating the benevolent action of Mr. Hasanabba, Mr. Rao said the State government has rightly selected the elderly Hasanabba for the award.

K. Harish Kumar and Manjunath Bhandary, MLCs, were present in the flag off ceremony.

