Rajnath Singh to address awarenessrally on CAA in city on Jan. 27

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a rally organised by the BJP to create awareness on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city on January 27, according to Sanjeev Matandoor, MLA and the out-going president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the party.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said that the rally will be held at Goldfinch City in Kuloor from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. More than one lakh people from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are expected to attend it.

Mr. Matandoor said that the rally has been organised to also remove unnecessary fears on the CAA and to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for introducing it.

He said that those aged above 18 will attend the rally.

The MLA said that there are 1,861 booths in Dakshina Kananda. Udupi district had about 1,000 booths. About 100 members of the party from each booth will attend the rally.

Mr. Matandoor said that BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and also some Ministers will attend it.

‘Probe Kumaraswamy’

The MLA said that anti-social elements have tried to create an atmosphere of fear in the city by keeping explosives at the international airport here on Monday. Dakshina Kannada is known for its excellence in banking, education and health care sectors. An attempt has been made to tarnish the image of the district, he said.

Mr. Matandoor said that the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy by doubting the police in the incident relating to detection of an explosive in the airport on Monday has damaged the morale of the police. Mr. Kumaraswamy is playing politics in the matter.

“Now, let the police inquire Mr. Kumaraswamy also,” the MLA said.