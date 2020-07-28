Mangaluru

Rajendra K.V. is newDeputy Commissionerof Dakshina Kannada

The State government on Tuesday posted Rajendra K.V., Chief Executive Officer of Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada.

The government transferred Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh as Director, Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services, Department of Personnel and Administrative Services (E-Governance), Bengaluru.

A 2013 batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Mr. Rajendra had, in 2015, served as Assistant Secretary in the Department of Fertilizers under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

