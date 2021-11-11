Rajendra Kumar likely to contest Council polls

SCDCC Bank Chairman M.N. Rajendra Kumar speaking to media persons in Udupi on Wednesday.

11 November 2021 01:11 IST

The cooperative leader, however, says he will not join any political party

Cooperative sector expert M.N. Rajendra Kumar on Wednesday hinted at contesting the elections to the State Legislative Council from the local authorities constituencies scheduled for December 10.

Chairman of South Canara District Cooperative Central (SCDCC) Bank, Mr. Kumar, however, said that his contest will be apolitical. Speaking to reporters in Udupi, he said that there is pressure on him from cooperatives and self-help group members to contest the Council polls.

“I wish to represent the cooperative movement, if at all I am contesting,” he said and added that the final decision will be made known by the last date for filing nomination papers (November 23). Mr. Kumar said that a majority of members in the cooperative movement are also members of gram panchayats. Similarly, many in the Navodaya Grama Vikasa Charitable Trust and self-help groups mentored by him are members of local bodies. They are compelling him to contest the polls.

When pointed out that he was in the Congress, Mr. Kumar said it was once upon a time. The Cooperative movement has leaders from different political parties, he said and pointed out at South Kanara-Udupi Fish Marketing Federation president Yashpal Suvarna, who is also a BJP leader, standing next to him. “I do not want to do politics, but only espouse the cause of cooperative movement,” Mr. Kumar said.

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari from the BJP and former Council Chairman K. Prathapchandra Shetty from the Congress are retiring on January 5. They are among 25 members retiring from the Legislative Council from 20 local bodies constituencies. Dakshina Kannada and Udupi district have two combined seats.

While it is not still clear whether Mr. Poojari will seek re-election, Mr. Shetty had, during the previous polls itself, indicated unwillingness to contest. However, when he contested the polls, the then Congress leader from Dakshina Kannada Harikrishna Bantwal contested as a rebel candidate and lost to Mr. Shetty. Both Mr. Poojari and Mr. Shetty hail from Udupi district, Mr. Poojari from Kota in Brahmavar taluk and the latter from Kolkebail in Kundapur taluk.