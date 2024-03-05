Rajendra Kumar and team get elected unopposed to SCDCC Bank managing committee

March 05, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The team led by M.N. Rajendra Kumar got elected unopposed to 16 positions of directors of the managing committee of the South Canara District Central Cooperative (SCDCC) Bank in the elections conducted by the cooperative election commission.

While Saturday was the last date to file nomination papers, filed papers were scrutinised on Monday. As there were no nominations for the positions other than the team candidates, the results were declared on Tuesday, declaring them as elected unopposed, said a release from the Bank.

Thirteen posts of directors were meant for primary agriculture cooperative credit societies (PACS) and one each from taluk agriculture produce cooperative marketing societies, town cooperative banks and non-agriculture credit cooperative societies and all other cooperative societies.

Mangaluru sub divisional assistant commissioner S.J. Harshavardhana was the returning officer, while the assistant registrar of cooperative societies, Mangaluru, J. Sudhir Kumar was the assistant RO.

Those who got elected unopposed are, Mr. Rajendra Kumar, Vinay Kumar Surinje, Bhaskar S. Kotian and K. Harishchandra (Mangaluru taluk), T.G. Rajaram Bhat (Bantwal taluk), Devi Prasad Shetty and A. Ashok Kumar Shetty (Udupi taluk), B. Shashikumar Rai (Puttur taluk), S. Raju Poojari and M. Mahesh Hegde (Kundapura taluk), M. Vadiraja Shetty (Karkala taluk), P. Kushalappa Gowda (Belthangady taluk) and S.N. Manmatha (Sullia taluk), all from PACS, Monappa Shetty Yekkar from TAPCMS, K. Jairaj B. Rai from TCBs and S.B. Jayaram Rai from other cooperative societies.

