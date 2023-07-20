Rajendra Kalbavi elected secretary general of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India)

July 20, 2023 08:05 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - MANGALURU

Consulting civil engineer from Mangaluru and executive director of Dakshina Kannada Nirmiti Kendra Rajendra Kalbavi was elected the secretary general of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) for two years.

Association president Vijay Kishan Sanap installed Mr. Kalbavi as the secretary general during the annual general body meeting on July 17 at Hyderabad, said a release.

Chief Returning Officer M.U. Ashwath had announced the results of the annual central committee elections held on April 26 at Nagpur and issued the certificate of election to Mr. Kalbavi for 2023-25.

Over 700 members attended the AGM at Hyderabad.

Mr. Kalbavi was conferred with the “Eminent Engineer Award” by the association in recognition of his achievement in the field of civil engineering during the Association’s Foundation Day at Nagpur recently.

