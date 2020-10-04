Rajasthan Grameen Mela begins in Mangaluru

Mangaluru

04 October 2020 00:17 IST

Mayor Diwakar inaugurated the Rajasthan Grameen Mela, an exhibition-cum-sale of Rajasthani arts and crafts, other handicraft products, and handloom saris, on the premises of Hotel Woodlands on Thursday evening.

The exhibition also features silk saris, like Maheswari and Bagh print cotton work from Madhya Pradesh; Tussar silk saris and khadi silk from Bihar; Patola and Rajkot silk saris from Gujarat; Kolkata silk saris; handicraft products from Andhra Pradesh, Jodhpur, Jaipur ornaments, and the like, a release said. It will remain open till October 18 from 10 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.

