Rajaji Park, pedestrian subway inaugurated

The renovated park named after ‘Rajaji’ and the pedestrian subway in the heart of the city in Hampanakatte was inaugurated by district In-charge Minister V. Suneel Kumar here on Sunday.

The renovated park and the pedestrian subway are located close to the Town Hall.

Mangaluru Smart City limited has carried out the work on the both. The renovated park has statue of Mahatma Gandhi that overlooks the open air theatre that has been created inside. The adjoining pedestrian subway helps people walk down from Mini Vidhana Soudha to Lady Goschen Hospital.

Mr. Kumar garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and then unveiled a plaque related to the pedestrian subway. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mayor Jayanand Anchan, former Mayors Premanand Shetty and Divakar, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane, MCC Commissioner Akshay Sridhar and Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. Managing Director Prashant Kumar Mishra, participated.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kamath said pedestrian subway and the park are among things that have come up as part of the project to beautify main roads of the city. The new sub way will make way for pedestrian plaza where street vendors will be allowed to sell their products, he said.