ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raising intellectual level of students will be true commemoration of Yashovarma’

December 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M Mohan Alva on Tuesday said continuing with works that raise intellectual level of students will be the true commemoration of B. Yashovarma, secretary of SDM Education Society, who passed away in May 2022.

Speaking at the ‘Dr. B. Yashovarma Samsmarane Yashobhivyakti’ programme organised by Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Sangha of University College Mangaluru, Dr. Alva said Yashovarma had left a great example by living a disciplined life based on values.

Bangalore North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli remembered the work of Yashovarma as principal of SDM College, Ujire in developing the Journalism Department.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi and Mangalore University In-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin, spoke in the valedictory function.

SDM Educational Society secretary S. Sathishchandra, Mangalore University Political Science Department chairman P.L. Dharma, president of Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M.P. Srinath, Kshemavana Director Shraddha Amit, and CEO (IT and Hostels Administration) of SDM Society Pooran Verma, also spoke.

As a part of the programme, a poetry meet was held. Students of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, staged a play ‘Bendre andre’. There was video exhibition of a special painting by well known artist Vilas Nayak.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US