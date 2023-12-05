HamberMenu
‘Raising intellectual level of students will be true commemoration of Yashovarma’

December 05, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alva’s Education Foundation chairman M Mohan Alva on Tuesday said continuing with works that raise intellectual level of students will be the true commemoration of B. Yashovarma, secretary of SDM Education Society, who passed away in May 2022.

Speaking at the ‘Dr. B. Yashovarma Samsmarane Yashobhivyakti’ programme organised by Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Kannada Sangha of University College Mangaluru, Dr. Alva said Yashovarma had left a great example by living a disciplined life based on values.

Bangalore North University Vice-Chancellor Niranjan Vanalli remembered the work of Yashovarma as principal of SDM College, Ujire in developing the Journalism Department.

Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Mahesh Joshi and Mangalore University In-charge Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin, spoke in the valedictory function.

SDM Educational Society secretary S. Sathishchandra, Mangalore University Political Science Department chairman P.L. Dharma, president of Dakshina Kannada District Kannada Sahitya Parishat M.P. Srinath, Kshemavana Director Shraddha Amit, and CEO (IT and Hostels Administration) of SDM Society Pooran Verma, also spoke.

As a part of the programme, a poetry meet was held. Students of Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Ujire, staged a play ‘Bendre andre’. There was video exhibition of a special painting by well known artist Vilas Nayak.

