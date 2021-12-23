Raise in housing grant for SC/STs to be sought

MANGALURU

23 December 2021 00:07 IST

Mangaluru City Corporation will write to the government urging it to increase grant given for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes community for constructing houses, from ₹3 lakh to ₹7 lakh under 24.10 % scheme, according to corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

The government will also be requested to get Cabinet approval for the proposal.

As prices of raw material required for building houses have shot up, the community people are facing difficulty in building houses. The matter was discussed at a meeting Deputy Mayor Sumangala Rao and the corporation Commissioner had with the leaders of the community in the corporation here on Tuesday, Mr. Sridhar said in a release.

He said that as per a Government Order, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been given reservation to procure tenders for projects under ₹50 lakh. However, some Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes contractors have been getting work done through contractors of other parties, which is taking away the opportunity of bidding for potential Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes contractors. A complaint was heard, based on which an investigation committee under Deputy Commissioner (Administration) was formed to check projects taken up in the past two years under the reservation scheme and completed by other parties or those with false certificates. Necessary action will be taken against such members.

It was suggested that all sanitation workers involved in cleaning and sanitation works be provided with quality equipment and protective gears. A request to place water purifiers in all ward offices for the use of sanitation workers was put forward, along with gradual development of basic infrastructure.

The meeting was told that no committee has been created yet to look after maintenance and development of B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan near Urwa Stores. In addition, no permission has been granted to organise programmes at the venue. Responding to it, the Public Welfare Department said that the committee is being formed, after which suitable pricing will be fixed for the use of the hall by the community.

The leaders said that members of other communities have encroached upon the DC Manna land near Urwa Stores and Sunkadakatte that come under the corporation limits. Several complaints have been filed on the subject and the areas have not been cleared. Responding to it, the corporation said that the Assistant Commissioner, Mangaluru Sub-Division, has been requested to take action and a reminder will be sent now.

The Executive Engineer was directed to address issues related to drinking water supply and sewers in areas where members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reside, the release added.