Rains trigger landslip on Railway track near Mangaluru

Debris cleared by the fire and emergency service personnel during rescue operation at a landslide site at Kulur in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Debris cleared by the fire and emergency service personnel during rescue operation at a landslide site at Kulur in Mangaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIALARRANGEMENT

Heavy rains triggered landslip of about 15 mts height and 50 mts long on the bypass Railway line between Konkan Railway network and South Western Railway network near Padil in Mangaluru on Sunday noon.

The landslip completely covered the track thereby affecting movement between Konkan Railway and Hassan/ Mysuru/ Bengaluru.

Trains, goods and passenger on this section, now have to make a small detour reaching Mangaluru Junction and get Locomotive reversed, before moving towards Hassan or Karwar as the case may be.

The Bengaluru-Karwar&Bengaluru Express special (06585/06586), would run on this diverted route till the track is restored, sources in the Railways said. There is however no obstruction for trains running between Konkan and Southern Rly networks, they added.

