Rains in coastal Karnataka: Huge banyan tree falls in Mangaluru, bathing ghat in Subrahmanya submerged in floodwaters

July 23, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - Mangaluru

An old and huge Banyan tree was uprooted near the Lady Hill Circle owing to heavy rains on Saturday night disrupting vehicular movement on the busy Kottara Road.

With the Kumaradhara river in spate because of heavy rains across coastal-Malnad Karnataka, the district administration has urged devotees to not visit Kukke Subrahmanya for the time being. The bathing ghat at Kukke Subrahmanya on the banks of the Kumaradhara river was submerged in the floodwaters.

The administration has also told the visiting devotees not to venture near the river. The Subrahmanya-Manjeshwara highway was submerged in Kumaradhara waters, thereby interrupting vehicular movement. Many areas around Subrahmanya, including Kolamoguru Bisile, and surrounding areas were inundated. The administration has deployed fire and emergency services, personnel and home guards near the bathing ghat of Subrahmanya to prevent people from flocking the river.

Old Banyan tree

The Banyan tree that fell near Lady Hill Circle on Saturday July 22 night in Mangaluru was a very old tree, according to local residents. It was located just next to a bus shelter towards Kottara. As the huge tree blocked both the carriage base of the main road, Kottara police blocked vehicular movement on Trunk Road and diverted the vehicles to other routes. The emergency services personnel could not clear the tree immediately because of pitch darkness. They began removing the fallen tree only on Sunday morning.

Udupi district received the highest rainfall in the State between 8:30 am on Saturday and 8:30 am on Sunday, with Neere in Karkala taluka receiving 355 mm rainfall. Balanja in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district received 259 mm rainfall during the period.

