January 04, 2024 11:24 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - MANGALURU

Rains lashed the coastal belt of Karnataka, including Mangaluru and Udupi, on January 4.

According to the rainfall alert of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC): A low pressure area lies over southeast Arabian Sea, and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation associated with this low pressure area to off north Kerala coast in lower levels.

Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions, it stated: Scattered to widespread, light to moderate rains and, at isolated places, heavy rains very likely over Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and parts of Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Mysuru and Mandya districts. Remaining parts of Karnataka likely to have cloudy conditions with isolated very light to light rains during next five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The KSNDMC said that the coastal area — Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts — recorded an average 5.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on January 4, against the normal average rainfall of 0.1 mm for the period.

Dakshina Kannada recorded an average 5.2 mm rainfall, Udupi district an average 15.6 mm, and Uttara Kannada an average 2.1 mm rainfall during the same period.

Rainfall in four days of 2024

The cumulative rainfall recorded in the coastal belt from January 1, 2024 to January 4 (till 8.30 a.m.) was an average 6 mm. Dakshina Kannada recorded an average of 7 mm, Udupi district an average of 16 mm, and Uttara Kannada reported an average of 2 mm rainfall.

Rainfall in coastal Karnataka in 2023

In 2023 (from January to December), coastal region recorded an average of 2,848 mm of rainfall against the normal of 3,518 mm of rainfall. There was a difference of – 19% in rainfall during the period.

In that, Dakshina Kannada reported 3,284 mm actual rainfall against the normal of 4,006 mm (- 18 %). Udupi district recorded 3,525 mm actual rainfall against the normal of 4,525 mm (-22%). Uttara Kannada recorded an actual of 2,408 mm of rainfall against the normal of 2,936 mm (- 18%) during the period.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.