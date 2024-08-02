Rains and flood cause extensive crop damage in Udupi district

Heavy rains and consequent floods caused extensive damage to agricultural crops in Udupi district, particularly Karkala taluk, in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

Bola village in Karkala taluk alone reported 34 instances of crop loss out of 39 cases reported in the district during the period. While one incident was reported from Alpadi village of Hebri taluk, the remaining four were reported from Kundapur taluk -- two each from Hengavalli and 28 Halady villages.

The house of Karunakara Shetty in Madamakki village of Hebri taluk was completely damaged during the period. Elsewhere, eight houses were partially damaged in Karkala taluk, one in Kaup taluk, two in Byndoor taluk, and five houses were partially damaged in Kundapur taluk.

The intensity of rains reduced during the 24-hour period with Udupi district receiving 116 mm average rainfall as against 154.9 mm received during the previous day. Byndoor taluk received the highest rainfall of 127.2 mm, followed by Kundapur taluk with 120.3 mm, Hebri taluk 118.3 mm, Brahmavar taluk 117.5 mm, Udupi taluk 117.1 mm, Kaup taluk 115.9 mm, and Karkala taluk received 99.6 mm rainfall.

Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada received 118.9 mm average rainfall during the period with Puttur taluk receiving the highest of 146.6 mm, followed by Kadaba taluk with 144.4 mm, Sullia taluk 138.4 mm, Bantwal taluk 125 mm, Moodbidri taluk 124.6 mm, Ullal taluk 123.7 mm, Mangaluru taluk 97.6 mm, Mulki taluk 94.5 mm, and Belthangady taluk received 89.3 mm rain.

As many as two houses were severely damaged in Bantwal taluk. As many as 96 electricity poles, 4.8 km of power supply lines, 11 minor bridges/culverts, and 24 km of different categories of roads were damaged during the period.

