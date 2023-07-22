Rains accompanied by gusty winds uproot many trees, electricity poles

July 22, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

Rains, accompanied by gusty winds, early on Saturday morning uprooted several trees and electricity poles across Dakshina Kannada district. The day saw rain lashing with vigour throughout the district even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted very heavy rain across coastal Karnataka for the next two days.

A huge tree that fell on Bantwal-Mysuru National Highway 75 at Neralakatte also brought down several electricity poles and affected vehicular movement for some time. Personnel from the Fire and Emergency Services and the Forest Department cleared the tree later in the morning.

In Mangaluru city, gusty winds brought down trees on the zilla panchayat office premises at Urwa, and electricity poles and a hoarding in Kottara.

Sheets placed on the roofs of several houses were blown away. One among them was of the Bainary apartment in the Daddlkad area, officials said.

Uprooting of trees and damage to electricity poles were reported in Lohit Nagar, Kottara, Malemar and adjoining areas. Power supply became erratic throughout the city during the day.

Tree-fall incidents damaged several houses in Karkala taluk of Udupi even as the district received an average rainfall of 68.1 mm till Saturday morning.

The Sullia Town Panchayat and the Forest Department personnel cleared logs and other trash obstructing the free flow of river water beneath the Kandadka bridge on the Sullia-Subrahmanya Road.

Widespread rains were reported in several parts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Puduvettu in Belthangady taluk recorded 113 mm, followed by Neriya 91.5 mm, Thekkaru 90mm and Laila 86 mm, all in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Among places in Udupi district, Nadpalu in Karkala taluk recorded 156 mm, followed by 154 mm in Renjala, also in Karkala taluk.

IMD in its bulletin said very heavy rains up to 204.4 mm would lash isolated places across the coast with gusty winds, speed reaching up to 40 kmph, till July 24 morning. Thereafter, the region was likely to witness heavy rains, up to 115 mm till July 27.

With wind speeds reaching up to 50 kmph along the coastline and the waves attaining up to 4m height till July 27, the IMD has cautioned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

