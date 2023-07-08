Rains: 35 houses damaged in DK, Udupi

July 08, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - MANGALURU

In all, 35 houses were damaged due to rains in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.

According to the Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority, 12 houses were partially and a house was fully damaged in the district.

It said that 108 electricity poles, four transformers, and 5.02 km power supply line of Mescom were damaged during the period.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 101.8 mm rainfall during the period against the normal 35.5 mm rainfall for the period. Bantwal taluk recorded 128.1 mm, Moodbidri 118.1 mm, Sullia 117.4 mm, Kadaba 96 mm, Puttur 91.5 mm, Mangaluru 89.9 mm, and Belthangady taluk recorded 87.2 mm during the period.

According to the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner, 21 houses were partially damaged and a house was completely damaged due to rains in the district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 p.m. on Friday.

Udupi district received 91.6 mm rain during the period. Udupi taluk recorded 112.5 mm, Karkala 100 mm, Hebri 88.9 mm, Kundapur 87.4 mm, Byndoor 86.7 mm, and Brahvamar and Kaup each recorded 84 mm rain during the period.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), maximum rainfall during the period in three coastal districts was recorded at Mandekolu Gram Panchayat, Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada with 211.5 mm. Jalsoor in Sullia reported 175. 5 mm rainfall during the period.

It said that Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts recorded 714 mm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 1,055 mm for the period with a deficit of 32%.

