Mangaluru

Rainfall cools Mangaluru

Rainfall in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 25.

Rainfall in Mangaluru on Saturday, April 25.   | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Rains that had been evading Mangaluru for long finally arrived as thundershowers made their appearance late on Friday night.

While most parts of the rest of Karnataka had been receiving summer showers, Mangaluru was left alone, with temperatures ranging up to 36 degree Celsius. Even at 10 pm, the temperature soared up to at 31-40 degree Celsius.

The night showers continued for sometime in the morning too and brought in the much needed relief to residents.

Those who ventured out during the lockdown had to use umbrellas even as some enjoyed the rains without any cover.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 11:30:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/rainfall-cools-mangaluru/article31430075.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY