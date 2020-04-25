Rainfall cools Mangaluru

Rains that had been evading Mangaluru for long finally arrived as thundershowers made their appearance late on Friday night.

While most parts of the rest of Karnataka had been receiving summer showers, Mangaluru was left alone, with temperatures ranging up to 36 degree Celsius. Even at 10 pm, the temperature soared up to at 31-40 degree Celsius.

The night showers continued for sometime in the morning too and brought in the much needed relief to residents.

Those who ventured out during the lockdown had to use umbrellas even as some enjoyed the rains without any cover.