Rain severs road connectivity

With incessant rainfall lashing Dharwad district since Tuesday evening, life was thrown out of gear on Wednesday. Several streams were in spate, severing road connectivity at a few locations.

The overflowing Tuppari Halla has severed road connectivity between villages on Saundatti Road near Harobelavadi. As the bridge across the stream was washed away during the floods in 2019, the administration had taken up construction of a new bridge, work on which is in progress.

As a temporary road constructed to facilitate the bridge construction is inundated, road connectivity between Inam Hongal and Harobelavadi has been severed.

With good rainfall in the Kalghatgi and Alnavar region, the Davagi Nala in Alnavar is overflowing.

Since the nala is the main water supply source, people of the town are happy.

Meanwhile, residents in low-lying areas in the twin cities faced hardships as rainwater inundated various residential localities. Bhavikatti Plot and Vijayanand Nagar and other areas in Dharwad were inundated and there were reports of rainwater entering houses.

In Dharwad roads, near Murugha Mutt and Toll Naka remained water-logged. In Hubballi too, several low-lying areas in Old Hubballi were inundated.

Due to heavy inflow, the Unkal Lake in Hubballi is overflowing causing apprehensions among residents of the localities downstream.

In the rural areas of the district, the overflowing Bennihalla, the Tuppari Halla and other streams have entered farmland leading to apprehensions of crop loss among farmers.

Rescued

At Morab village in Navalgund taluk, a man, who faced the threat of being washed away in the overflowing Tuppari Halla, was rescued by locals.

Mallappa who was crossing the bridge across the overflowing Tuppari Halla with his nephew on a motorcycle was caught in the spate.

A group of local people pulled him to safety with the help of a rope, eyewitnesses said.