Rain-related loss estimated at ₹24.73 crore in Udupi district

A residential area remains inundated due to the heavy rainfall at nearby Navunda village in Byndoor taluk in Udupi district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Several properties, roads and lands have been damaged due to heavy rains during the week

The loss to public and private properties due to heavy rains which lashed Udupi district since July 1 has been preliminarily estimated at ₹24.73 crore, according to Udupi Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao.

Paddy cultivation under 250 hectares and 13 bridges were damaged in about a week. In addition, 1,515 electrical poles fell and 64 houses were partially damaged. About 47-km long power supply lines were damaged, 685-km long rural and 93-km long urban roads were damaged during the period till Thursday, Mr. Rao said in a statement on Friday.

The district received 832 mm rainfall from July 1 to 8.30 a.m. on July 8 against the normal rainfall for 367 mm for the period.

Reports reaching here said that several low-lying areas witnessed floods in Navunda of Byndoor taluk on Friday. Several hectares of paddy field continued to be submerged. In Bijoor near Byndoor, a house of Susheela Sherugarthi was partially damaged after a tree fell on the roof due to squally weather on Friday morning. The loss is yet to be estimated.

A bridge in Andaru was damaged due to heavy rains, while a landslide occurred near Government Pre University College in Sanoor. In Jogalbettu, a vented dam cum bridge was submerged. As a result, residents of Kaveradka and Durga villages could not take their two-wheelers out. A house of Saraswathi Gudigara in Kervashe of Karkala was damaged after a wall collapsed on Friday. The occupants in this house had shifted to another house as the wall had already developed a crack on Thursday.

According to the Office of Deputy Commisisoner Udupi taluk received 78.3 mm rain, Brahmavar 81.5 mm, Kaup 65.3 mm, Kundapur 109.3 mm, Byndoor 126.1 mm, Karkala 120.4 mm and Hebri 136.2 mm rainfall in 24 hours ended at 8.30 a.m. on Friday.